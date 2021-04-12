Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

15-day lockdown in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
x

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray 

Highlights

lockdown in Maharashtra: A lockdown may be imminent in Maharashtra, but the word itself may be avoided to cause panic, sources said after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's crucial meeting with the State's Covid task force amid an exponential rise in virus cases and deaths

Mumbai: A lockdown may be imminent in Maharashtra, but the word itself may be avoided to cause panic, sources said after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's crucial meeting with the State's Covid task force amid an exponential rise in virus cases and deaths.

A detailed discussion on medical facilities, and management of hospitals amid the crisis was carried out, the sources said. As cases spiral in Maharashtra, its healthcare services have been stretched and various hospitals have reported shortage of medical necessities such as oxygen, or ventilators.

The improvement of medical facilities and optimum use of available medical infrastructure were discussed in great detail, the sources added. Coordination at a Centre-State level to control the surging infections, was also discussed by the officials.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X