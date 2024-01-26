1500 farmers witness R-Day parade on special invitation

New Delhi: At least 1500 farmers on Friday witnessed the 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had extended the invitations to these 1500 farmers, who are beneficiaries of Central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana to witness the parade.

The government had invited over 15,000 guests to witness the Republic Day parade.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had also organised a two-day program and training for their special invitees on January 25 and 26.

The ministry said that a comprehensive training session on key government schemes and initiatives such as Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, Per Drop More Crop, PMFBY etc and a field visit to the renowned fields of PUSA campus were organised for the farmers on January 25.

It said that on January 26, these special invitees witnessed the spectacular parade at Kartavya Path and after the parade, Minister of Agriculture, Farmers Welfare, and Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda interacted with the farmers at PUSA.

The minister said that the pivotal role farmers’ play in shaping the nation and also highlighted key achievements, including a fivefold increase in the agriculture budget, record-breaking food grain and horticulture production, and significant MSP hikes.