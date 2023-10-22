Live
16 Injured In Delhi Gas Cylinder Explosion And House Fire
- A shocking incident in Delhi unfolded when a gas cylinder explosion injured 16 people and ignited a residential fire, sending shockwaves through the building in the vicinity of Punjab National Bank's Subzi Mandi Clock Tower.
- The LPG cylinder explosion prompted a rapid response from eight fire tenders, ultimately rescuing all affected individuals and successfully bringing the fire under control. Watch the viral video of this harrowing incident.
In a startling occurrence, a gas cylinder explosion in Delhi resulted in injuries to 16 individuals and triggered a residential fire. The explosion sent shockwaves through the building, setting off a blaze that ignited in a house. This incident took place at a residence within the vicinity of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) Subzi Mandi Clock Tower, specifically in Harphool Singh Building.
The source of the fire was identified as an explosion of an LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder, which took place earlier today. A swift response followed, with eight fire tenders swiftly arriving at the scene. Fortunately, all 16 individuals who were affected by the incident were successfully rescued. At present, the fire has been brought under control, ensuring the safety of the area.
Here is the viral video that shows the harsh incidnet:
Meanwhile, according to the police, a man in his thirties who owned a hotel and his eight-year-old son were reportedly fatally stabbed while they were asleep at their home in the Paharganj neighborhood of central Delhi. The distressing finding of their deceased bodies occurred during the afternoon, prompted by the hotel owner's wife and daughter. They grew worried when their repeated calls to the man's mobile phone went unanswered, leading them to investigate the situation.