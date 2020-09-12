1,698 test positive in Jammu and Kashmir, tally reaches 52,410

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 1,698 new Covid-19 cases, taking the Union Territory's coronavirus tally to 52,410, while 10 more fatalities in the last 24 hours mounted the UT's death toll to 864.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the 1,698 new cases, 838 were from Jammu division and 860 from Kashmir division.

Of the 10 fatalities reported on Saturday, 6 were from Jammu division and 4 from Kashmir division.

On a positive note, 35,285 people have recovered from the disease so far, and the number of active cases in the UT stands at 16,261 at present, of which 8,577 are from Jammu division and 7,684 from Kashmir division.