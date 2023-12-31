17-Year-Old Dies In Uttar Pradesh After Drinking Water Following Cricket Match

In Uttar Pradesh's Almora district, a 17-year-old boy named Prince Saini, a Class 10 student from Kayastaan in Hasanpur, tragically passed away on Saturday after consuming water immediately following a game of cricket.



After engaging in the cricket match with his friends, Prince drank cold water and subsequently lost consciousness. Promptly informed by Prince's friends, his parents rushed him to a hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.



The suspected cause of the teenager's untimely demise is believed to be a heart attack. Despite the tragedy, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police by the boy's parents. The incident underscores the unforeseen and potentially fatal consequences of physical activity and the importance of understanding one's health conditions.

