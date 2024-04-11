Live
- Congress plays diversionary tactics to divert attention from real issues: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Bengal CEO finalises force deployment for first phase of LS polls on April 19
- DMDK, turns into another Dravidian political party with dynastic leanings
- Shashi Tharoor Challenges BJP's Southern Agenda, Calls It "Propaganda Mill"
- Akali Dal files complaint against Punjab CM, Sanjay Singh for poll code violation
- CBI Introduces Reporting Mechanism For Sandeshkhali Villagers Amid High Court Directive
- BJP Initiates Major Political Drive In Sikkim Ahead Of Assembly And Lok Sabha Polls
- Regional carrier FLY91 to operate 4 flights a week from Goa to Agatti in Lakshadweep
- All communities support Congress: DCM DK Shivakumar
- 11 racewalkers to represent India in various categories at Race Walking Team Championships
Just In
18 injured as DTC bus hits pole in west Delhi
Eighteen people, including the driver and the conductor, sustained injuries after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit a pole in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Thursday, police said.
New Delhi: Eighteen people, including the driver and the conductor, sustained injuries after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit a pole in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Thursday, police said.
Police said that a police control room (PCR) call about a DTC bus meeting with an incident was received at Rajouri Garden police station at 11:40 a.m. and a police team reached the spot to find that the vehicle had hit a roadside pole.
"In this accident, 18 persons have been reported injured so far. 15 were admitted to the ESIC Hospital, Basai Darapur while three are undergoing treatment at the DDU Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vichitra Veer said, adding that the fire brigade and PCR vans also reached the spot for help and evacuation.
He said that an FIR under applicable sections of law has been registered and further, the Crime team was called on the spot for inspection. "The reason for the accident will be established based on the report of the Crime team and mechanical inspection of the vehicle," the DCP added.