18-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Sexually Abused And Murdered In Chennai
Highlights
A 36-year-old man was detained by a special team of the Avadi police in Mumbai after he reportedly killed and sexually assaulted his lover's 18-year-old daughter at Poonamallee on November 12. Before escaping, he took some money from the house and the jewellery the girl was wearing.
Raju Mani Nair, alias Najibudeen, was named as the suspect by Poonamallee police. Raju was captured by a special Avadi police team on Thursday. Using his mobile phone network, he was located. He was brought to Chennai on Saturday, and on Sunday, he was placed in judicial custody.
The mother of the deceased daughter, who was living alone after divorcing her husband, was alleged to have been in a relationship with Raju for the last four years. Her spouse continued to raise the couple's two children from their prior union. The youngster had moved in with her mother a few months prior. According to an inquiry, Raju tried to act inappropriately with the girl two weeks prior, and as a result, her mother confronted him and asked him to leave.
Meanwhile, the deceased motherwho worked at a neighbouring leather industry, found her daughter lifeless when she got home that evening on November 12. Along with the lost rs 3,500, the jewellery and anklets she was wearing were also missing. It was discovered throughout the investigation that raju had visited the girl alone on November 12th. Then, he allegedly sexually assaulted her before killing her by strangulation.
However, tofind the accused, five special teams were created. Raju was apprehended on Thursday after the police tracked him to Mumbai using CCTV video and his mobile phone network. The cash and stolen jewellery were recovered by the police from him. As per the police, he was also involved in robberies and chain-snatching instances in Mumbai. He was brought in front of the court and placed under arrest.
