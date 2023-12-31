19 kg heroin, seven pistols seized in Punjab; two arrested

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Sunday busted a cross-border drug and arms smuggling racket being operated by US-based smuggler Manpreet, alias Mannu Mahawa, with the arrest of its two key persons from Amritsar and seizure of 19 kg heroin and seven pistols, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Roshan, both residents of Amritsar.

The DGP said besides 19 kg heroin, police teams have also recovered Rs 23 lakh drug money, seven pistols, including one sophisticated 9 mm Glock, three .30 bore pistols, and three .32 bore pistols, along with Pakistan-stamped ammunition, currency counting machine, and drone equipment, including a remote controller and spare fans from their possession.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the accused were directly in touch with Mahawa and were supplying heroin after smuggling from Pakistan, he added.

Amritsar Commisionerate Police teams are also working on the financial investigation on the hawala links and property details for getting them frozen, he added.

Sharing details of the operation, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Bhullar said the police have received inputs that associates of smuggler Mahawa have retrieved the heroin consignment sent by Pakistan-based smugglers and were on the way to deliver it to someone.