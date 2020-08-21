1,983 new Coronavirus cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The spike in coronavirus cases continued in Kerala as 1,983 more patients were detected on Friday, taking the total positive cases to 18,673.

As many as 35,247 people have recovered from the disease so far in Kerala, including 1,419 patients who tested negative on Friday, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a statement here.

In the past 24 hours, 35,825 persons were tested for coronavirus. Of the new cases, the local infectees accounted for 1,777.

The state capital saw 429 new coronavirus cases, of which 411 were local infectees.

As many as 1,76,930 persons were under observation in Kerala, including 15,140 in hospitals. There are 607 corona hotspots in the southern state.