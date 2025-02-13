1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court convicts ex-Cong MP Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi: Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar now faces a maximum of death penalty and a minimum of life term in prison after being convicted on Wednesday by a Delhi court in a murder case stemming from 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the conviction order and posted the arguments on sentence on February 18. "Accused has been convicted... List for order on sentence on the next date of hearing," she said.

A detailed judgment is awaited. Kumar was produced in court from Tihar jail for the pronouncement. Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh were killed on November 1, 1984. Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team later took over the investigation. On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.

According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, who is Jaswant's wife, killing the men aside from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, the prosecution claimed. Putting Kumar on trial, the court order found sufficient material to form a "prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the mob". According to a report of Nanavati Commission, constituted to probe the violence and its aftermath, there were 587 FIRs filed in Delhi in relation to the riots that saw killings of 2733 people.

Of the total, about 240 FIRs were closed by police as "untraced" and 250 cases resulted in acquittal. Only 28 cases of 587 FIRs resulted in convictions, in which about 400 persons were convicted. About 50 were convicted for murder, including Kumar. Kumar, an influential Congress leader and an MP at the time, was accused in a case over the killings of five persons in Delhi's Palam Colony on November 1 and 2 in 1984. He was awarded life imprisonment by the Delhi High Court in the case and his appeal challenging the punishment is pending before the Supreme Court. Two other appeals are pending before the high court against Kumar's acquittal in two cases by the trial courts.

Sajjan faces two more cases.

