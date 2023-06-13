1998 Cyclone Tauktae rained death in Gujarat

For thousands who lived in and around the bustling coastal town of Kandla in Gujarat, June 9, 1998 started as an ordinary day. But by mid-morning, some were perplexed to see the sky suddenly turn dark and strong winds howl around. June typically is a month characterised by a spotless sky in this part of the world, known for its vast treeless salt pans.

In the next six hours, it did not just rain in Kandla but literally poured. Soon the floodwaters surged vast areas inhabited by salt and port workers. As water levels rose, people shifted to higher spots.