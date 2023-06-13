Live
- PL Stock Report - Hero Motocorp (HMCL IN) - Analyst Meet Update - Focus in right direction - BUY
- History of 1998 Cyclone
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - June 13
- 1998 Cyclone Tauktae rained death in Gujarat
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 13 June 2023
- PL Sector Update - Consumer Durables - Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Channel Check update (June-2023)
- Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian sea makes history by setting a new record
- Neither BJP nor Congress talks about education: Arvind Kejriwal
- Srikalahasti temple to introduce Rs 500 ticket for ‘Antaralaya Darshan’
- Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Farhana’ to have OTT debut this week
1998 Cyclone Tauktae rained death in Gujarat
Highlights
For thousands who lived in and around the bustling coastal town of Kandla in Gujarat, June 9, 1998 started as an ordinary day. But by mid-morning,...
For thousands who lived in and around the bustling coastal town of Kandla in Gujarat, June 9, 1998 started as an ordinary day. But by mid-morning, some were perplexed to see the sky suddenly turn dark and strong winds howl around. June typically is a month characterised by a spotless sky in this part of the world, known for its vast treeless salt pans.
In the next six hours, it did not just rain in Kandla but literally poured. Soon the floodwaters surged vast areas inhabited by salt and port workers. As water levels rose, people shifted to higher spots.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS