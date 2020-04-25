1st test to cost 2,500 in Uttar Pradesh private labs

Lucknow: The first test for coronavirus detection in any Uttar Pradesh private lab will come for a maximum of Rs 2,500, the Yogi Adityanath government has given its approval. earlier the labs were charging over Rs 4,000.

Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad, in an order, said: "The infection can be confirmed in a single step test. In such a situation, those who are not coronavirus positive will have to give only Rs 2,500." He said that the ICMR did not set the fee for the single step test from the kit, so all the private labs were charging Rs 4,500.