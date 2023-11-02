  • Menu
2 Al-Badr terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar

Two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr were arrested from Shalteng area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, a police statement said on Thursday.

Srinagar: Two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr were arrested from Shalteng area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, a police statement said on Thursday.

Police said during late night checking at a security checkpoint along Shalteng bridge on Wednesday, the two terrorist affiliates Yawar Rashid and Basit Nabi, residents of SaderBala, Bandipora were arrested.

"Upon their thorough search, a quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered, which included a pistol, two pistol magazines, 28 rounds of pistol ammunition, and a hand Grenade," police said.

