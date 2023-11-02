Live
- Take govt. schemes to public; LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy
- Musheerabad MLA Muta Gopal campaigns, asks people to vote for BRS
- India has commenced welfare projects for Indian-origin Tamils in SL: Sitharaman
- Shami becomes the highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cup
- Sitting judge must probe graft in hosting 37th National Games: Goa Congress
- Men's ODI WC: Shami 5-18 helps India beat Sri Lanka by 302 runs
- There is no discrimination with Bihar candidates: Nitish Kumar
- Popular Tamil actor passes away at 70, Kamal Haasan pays tribute
- Tharun Bhascker doinga cameo in ‘Mangalavaaram’
- SRK b’day special: Shah Rukh says ‘I live in a dream of your love’
Just In
2 Al-Badr terrorist associates arrested in Srinagar
Highlights
Two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr were arrested from Shalteng area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, a police statement said on Thursday.
Srinagar: Two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr were arrested from Shalteng area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district, a police statement said on Thursday.
Police said during late night checking at a security checkpoint along Shalteng bridge on Wednesday, the two terrorist affiliates Yawar Rashid and Basit Nabi, residents of SaderBala, Bandipora were arrested.
"Upon their thorough search, a quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered, which included a pistol, two pistol magazines, 28 rounds of pistol ammunition, and a hand Grenade," police said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS