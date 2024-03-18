2 die as pick-up van overturns in Koraput

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were killed and 40 others injured as a pick-up van in which they were travelling overturned in Koraput district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Khatlapadar bridge in Kundra police station area.

The vehicle was heading to Nuagaon village in Borigumma block from Dalapur village in Boipariguda block for a marriage ceremony.

Those travelling in it were guests of the bride’s family.

The driver lost control of the vehicle following which it fell on its side.

After getting information, police and fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured persons.

While two persons died on the spot, 40 people were rushed to the district hospital in Jeypore, police said. The condition of six injured persons is stated to be critical and they were shifted to Koraput Medical College and Hospital. An investigation is underway,

police said.