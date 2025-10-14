2 held for ATM frauds; used glue to trap cards in machine

New Delhi: TheDelhi Police has arrested two men who allegedly cheated several people by fraudulently withdrawing money from their accounts after trapping debit cards using glue, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Raushan Kumar (23) and Pintu Kumar (32), were nabbed on Sunday from Neb Sarai area in south Delhi, he said.

The two accused were involved in over 50 incidents of fraud and attempted fraud at various ATMs across Delhi. So far, nine victims have been identified, with four FIRs and five complaints registered, he said, adding that 22 other potential victims have also been contacted. “The accused would apply glue or fevistick to the ATM card slot to trap customers’ cards. They would then display a fake customer care number near the ATM. When victims called the number, one of the accused would answer, impersonating a bank representative, while the other memorized the PIN entered by the customer. After the victim left, they would retrieve the trapped card and withdraw money using the obtained PIN,” the officer said.

During the investigation, police recovered three ATM cards belonging to victims. One of the victims, Avtar Singh from Paschim Vihar, lost Rs 35,000 on September 27 after being duped at a private bank ATM in Paschim Vihar, police said. While Raushan has no previous criminal record, Pintu was previously involved in six criminal cases. Both accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway, they said.