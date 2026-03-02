Former Maoists likely to meet Rahul Gandhi, may seek political space

Hyderabad: FormerMaoist leaders are reportedly planning a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, sparking widespread speculation about their political intentions. According to sources, the meeting is expected to be a courtesy call following their surrender to the police, as they seek to join mainstream politics.

Sources indicated that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy facilitated the opportunity for the former Maoists to meet Rahul Gandhi. The leaders are believed to be aiming to signal to the public that they are abandoning armed struggle in favour of legal political engagement.

It is understood that the former Maoists may request Rahul Gandhi’s support in convincing the BJP-led Central government to allow them to form their own political party and carry out their political activities without hindrance. Sources ruled out the possibility of their joining the Congress or any other existing mainstream party at this stage. Instead, they appear intent on pursuing mainstream politics under the law while maintaining their own political agenda.

A political analyst commented that the proposed meeting could create a new dynamic in Indian politics. While the success of the former Maoists’ political efforts remains uncertain, the analyst noted that both their approach and Rahul Gandhi’s response will be closely watched. The Congress party has not officially confirmed whether the meeting will take place but has neither denied nor commented on the reports, leaving room for speculation.

The likely interaction underscores the challenges and opportunities of integrating former armed insurgents into democratic political processes and may have implications for both regional and national political strategies.