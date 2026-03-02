Three more arrested in Amruthahalli villa sexual assault case; car used by prime accused seized

Bengaluru: Three more persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault case reported from a villa in Amruthahalli. The police have taken into custody three accused, including the son of a politician, for allegedly aiding the prime suspect Nikhil in the crime. The car allegedly used by Nikhil during the incident has also been seized as part of the investigation.

The case, which had earlier exposed links to both a drug racket and an alleged sex racket, has now widened with fresh arrests. The Amruthahalli police had earlier arrested the prime accused Nikhil and his associate Dixon. During further investigation, the role of three more individuals — Anirudh, Shravan and Mohit — came to light. Police sources said the trio had directly or indirectly assisted Nikhil in organising the party and facilitating the events that led to the alleged assault.

Nikhil, who faces serious allegations of administering drugs to the victim before sexually assaulting her, was allegedly supported by his associates in planning and executing the party. Investigators revealed that each accused played a specific role. Nikhil is said to be the mastermind behind the party, while Dixon Sandra allegedly helped in bringing young women to the venue. Anirudh reportedly booked the villa and arranged finances for the party. Shravan is accused of picking up and dropping off the women, and Mohit, originally from Gujarat, was present at the party and is suspected to have played a supporting role.

Police have also confirmed that Anirudh is the son of a former corporator from Davanagere and works as a contractor. Authorities are now probing whether there was a larger organised network involved in arranging such parties.

According to the complaint, after the Valentine’s Day party, Nikhil allegedly dropped the survivor home in a Toyota Fortuner bearing registration number KA 05-NC 7299. During the ride, he is accused of threatening and harassing her, warning her against disclosing the incident to anyone.

Based on the victim’s statement, the police have seized the vehicle as part of the evidence collection process. The investigation is ongoing, and officials have indicated that further arrests may follow as more details emerge in the case.