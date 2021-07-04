2 held for robbing Army jawan in southeast Delhi

New Delhi: Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing an Army jawan in southeast Delhi's New Friends Colony area, police said on Sunday.

Both the accused -- Rajiv Kumar (28) and Umesh (22) -- are residents of Uttar Pradesh, they said. The police received information on April 13 about the robbery. The complainant Tawar Raj Singh, a jawan in the Indian Army, said he was on his way to Dappar in Punjab from his village Goondi in Rajasthan by bus.

He told the police that he reached the bus terminal at Sarai Kale Khan here on April 13. While waiting for a bus to Kashmeri Gate, an auto stopped in front of him.

Two passengers were already sitting in the back seat, police said. The driver said he would drop him at Kashmiri Gate following which the complainant sat in the auto, they said.