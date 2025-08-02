2 held in hit-and-run case after shootout with police in Deoria

Deoria: Two men were arrested following a police encounter in connection with a hit-and-run incident that killed an e-rickshaw driver and injured four others in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, officials said.

According to Circle Officer (Salempur) Deepak Shukla, the incident occurred near Baruwadih village in the Bariyarpur police station area, where a pickup truck allegedly rammed into an e-rickshaw with the intent to kill.

The collision led to the death of the e-rickshaw driver on the spot and left four passengers injured.

The accused have been identified as Khurshid Shah of Kushinagar district, and Munab Ali of Gopalganj district in Bihar, Shukla said.

Following the incident, Bariyarpur police reached the scene, arrested the two suspects, and brought them to the local police station where a case under BNS sections 103 (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) was registered.

During a police-led site inspection of the vehicle used in the crime, the accused late Thursday night allegedly attempted to escape by pulling out country-made pistols hidden inside the pickup truck and opening fire on the police team. In retaliatory fire by the police, both suspects sustained bullet injuries to their legs, the officer said.

They were immediately taken to the district hospital in Deoria for treatment. Authorities said further legal proceedings are underway, he added.