2 KIIT Univeristy students to take part in World Para Athletics meet

Bhubaneswar: Two students of KIIT University, Praveen Kumar and Kashish Lakra, have been selected in the Indian team for the World Para Athletics Championship 2023 in Paris from July 8 to 17. Praveen has been selected in the Men’s High Jump T44 event whereas Kashish has been selected in the Women’s Club Throw F51 event.

Praveen Kumar is a silver medallist in the Men's high jump T64 event at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo and also a recipient of Arjuna Award in 2021. Kashish Lakra is the youngest athlete ever to qualify for the Paralympics from India as she competed in the Women’s Club Throw F51 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. Both the students have been trained under Satyapal Singh, Dronacharya Awardee and National Coach. KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated Praveen and Kashish for participating in the World Para Athletics Championship.