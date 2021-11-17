  • Menu
3 terrorists killed in Kulgam's Pombay encounter

2 terrorists killed in Kulgam
3 terrorists killed in Kulgam's Pombay encounter (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Pombay area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, officials said.

"One more terrorist killed in Pombay Encounter (Total 03). Identification of the killed terrorists being ascertained. Search going on," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

There were two encounters in Kulgam on a single day. In a second encounter at Gopalpora in Kulgam on Wednesday two terrorists were killed.

