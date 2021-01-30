2 terrorists surrender in Kashmir

X
Srinagar: Two armed militants have surrendered during an encounter in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, officials said.

The gun battle took place late Friday in Lelhar area. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from them.

The gunfight between terrorists and security forces began after a cordon and search operation in the area was launched on the basis of specific information about militant presence.

As the security forces zeroed in on the hideout, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Both terrorists surrendered along with their AK-47 rifles before senior officers of police and security forces. One terrorist who was injured in the encounter has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment," police said.

