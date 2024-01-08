Live
- Mcap rises by Rs 57,408 cr at top-6 scrips
- Health workers, patients forced to leave Gaza's Al Aqsa Hospital: UN
- Stick to stock-specific trading
- Users complain as social media, internet down in parts of Pakistan
- Investors look to positive Q3 cues
- Israel to present harrowing video accounts of Oct 7 Hamas attack before ICJ
- Options OI bases point to wider range trading
- 500 pre-fabricated toilets to be installed in Ayodhya
- ‘Appalling language...’: Maldives ex Prez slams minister
- Global smartwatch sales likely to see 17% growth in 2024
Just In
2 vehicles transporting black granite seized
Jajpur: In its ongoing crackdown on illegal mining of minor minerals, a team of Dharmasala tehsil has seized two tractors carrying black granite stone...
Jajpur: In its ongoing crackdown on illegal mining of minor minerals, a team of Dharmasala tehsil has seized two tractors carrying black granite stone without any legal document in the district on Sunday.
According to information, a team, led by Dharmasala tehsildar Suvendu Kumar Mohanty, conducted a surprise check on a black granite quarry at Bajabati hillock on Sunday and found two tractors carrying black granite stone. When tehsildar Mohanty asked the drivers of both the black granite vehicles to show transit pass, the latter failed to produce the same. As a result, the tehsildar seized the duo’s vehicles for illegally carrying black granite stone. Seeing the surprise raid at Bajabati hillock, other vehicles and some labourers, who were engaged in illegal mining, fled the spot. Later, the revenue authorities imposed Rs 1 lakh (Rs 50,000 each) fine on both the seized tractors for illegal transportation of miner minerals.
Dharmasala Additional Tehsildar Tapan Kumar Mallick and other local revenue officials accompanied the team.