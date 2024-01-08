2 vehicles transporting black granite seized

Jajpur: In its ongoing crackdown on illegal mining of minor minerals, a team of Dharmasala tehsil has seized two tractors carrying black granite stone without any legal document in the district on Sunday.

According to information, a team, led by Dharmasala tehsildar Suvendu Kumar Mohanty, conducted a surprise check on a black granite quarry at Bajabati hillock on Sunday and found two tractors carrying black granite stone. When tehsildar Mohanty asked the drivers of both the black granite vehicles to show transit pass, the latter failed to produce the same. As a result, the tehsildar seized the duo’s vehicles for illegally carrying black granite stone. Seeing the surprise raid at Bajabati hillock, other vehicles and some labourers, who were engaged in illegal mining, fled the spot. Later, the revenue authorities imposed Rs 1 lakh (Rs 50,000 each) fine on both the seized tractors for illegal transportation of miner minerals.

Dharmasala Additional Tehsildar Tapan Kumar Mallick and other local revenue officials accompanied the team.