2016 surgical strike showed India can strike within enemy territory, says PM Modi in J&K

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the 2016 surgical strike showed the world a new India that can strike within enemy territory.

He said the surgical strikes have taught the biggest lessons to the “mentors of terrorism” as they have understood if they do any mischief again, they will be hit inside their own country.

Addressing a large BJP campaign rally in M.A.Stadium here, PM Modi recalled the surgical strikes carried out by the country’s defence forces deep inside Pakistan on September 28, 2016.

These surgical strikes were carried out in retaliation to the Uri terror attack of September 18, 2016, in which 19 soldiers were killed by terrorists sponsored and guided from across the Line of Control (LoC).

“The enemy (Pakistan) knows that if they do anything serious in our country, then Modi will hit them deep inside their country," the PM reiterated.

He said people can never pardon Congress for seeking proof of surgical strikes from the country’s defence forces.

“Congress had no money for our defence forces, but we never think of financial constraints when it comes to our defence forces. We implemented the one-rank-one pension scheme and this benefits every family of our defence forces. Congress is in the hands of urban Naxalites. Whenever Infiltration and intrusion of terrorists occurs, Congress feels happy. They see their vote bank in terrorists," said PM Modi.

He said, “I am filled with great feeling of patriotism when I visit Jammu. Maharaja Hari Singh, Mehr Chand Mahajan and Pandit Premnarh Dogra have been produced by this land. Today is the birth anniversary of Martyr Bhagat Singh, I salute his martyrdom.”

“Today is my last campaign rally in J&K for the Assembly elections. People of J&K are tired of three families of NC, PDP and Congress. People here don’t want their rule anymore where corruption is rampant. The people of J&K want peace and a better future for their children and that is the reason the people of J&K want a BJP government here. Large participation in the last two phases proves that in both these phases, people have voted for BJP and now the first majority government of BJP is going to be formed in J&K and that is a certainty," the PM said.

“People of Jammu never had this opportunity before. For the first time, a government of the people’s choice of Jammu is going to be formed. This is the city of temples and do not let go of this opportunity. Jammu has suffered gross discrimination and BJP will remove that discrimination. On October 8 results with come. And, on October 12, is the Vijayadashami and this will be the Vijayadashami of our success. The slogan all around is ‘Jammu Ki Yahi Pukar, Aye Rahi Hai Bajpa Sarkar,” PM Modi said.

“Congress, NC and PDP are the worst enemies of Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s Constitution. Many communities were deprived of democratic rights by these families. BJP has given voting rights to PoK refugees, Valmiki and Gorkha Samaj. These people have made great contributions to the development of J&K and the enemies of the Constitution deprived them of their rights. These enemies of the Constitution had not allowed Panchayat, BDC and DDC elections. They did not give reservations to the weaker communities of J&K. Reservations to these communities were given by us. These reservations have given political representation to these communities. And these communities are now wholeheartedly voting for the BJP," the PM said.

“Congress, NC and PDP have injured many people and irrespective of their caste and religion, we are applying balm on these injuries now. For Kashmiri Pandits, we have given the Shaheed Tika Lal Taploo Scheme. They (Congress, NC & PDP) say once they return to form the government, they will bring back the old dispensation, which has been highly unjust to the Jammu people. Watch their speeches. How they attack the Dogra heritage. How they insult Maharaja Hari Singh. The country’s most corrupt Congress is blaming the Dogra rule for corruption," the Prime Minister mentioned.

“We are committed to removing the historical discrimination against the people of Jammu region. In the last 20 years, you have AIIMS, ITI, IIM and roads in the farthest areas of Kathua and Samba. Work is going on the Jammu ring road and this will reduce the load on your roads. Congress considered border villages as the last villages while we call them first villages. Electric buses are plying here now. The airport and railway station are being refurbished. A ropeway is being laid from the Bahu Fort to the Mahamaya temple. For tourism, work is going on in Gharana wetland, Surinsar Lake and the city BSF Chungi post. Tawi River Front will become a major entertainment attraction for Jammu. You have a major orthopaedic hospital here. Many nursing colleges and medical colleges have already been started here," the PM said.

Assuring the business community, PM Modi said, “I want to assure the local businessmen that the coming days are going to bring prosperity to them as well. New industries will come up here so that local youth get locally employed. We have brought in transparency in recruitment. In previous governments, only favourites of Congress, NC and PDP would get employment. We have to ensure that such a system never returns to power in J&K. For women empowerment, we are giving help to self-help groups, we are making Lakhpati Didis, and we are imparting drone training to our sisters and daughters."

“Bills on healthcare will be zero, electric power tariff will be zero. Golden Card has opened new vistas of healthcare. I have heard an old man on social media in which he said he was operated thrice under the golden card scheme and his son was also treated once under this scheme. You will also earn by selling electric power. We will give you Rs 80,000 for solar panels on your rooftops. Your power bill will be zero and every family will have Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 saving every year. In previous regimes, there have only been potholes in every field of life and Modi is working overtime to fill those potholes," said the PM.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to restoring the statehood status of the UT. He said, "The BJP will make J&K a full-fledged state.”

All the 24 BJP candidates fighting the election in Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts, where voting is scheduled on October 1, were present on the stage.

PM Modi raised their hands in victory anticipation before the rally and made a fervent appeal to voters to elect BJP candidates for the J&K legislative Assembly.

Jammu district has 11, Kathua 6, Samba 3 and Udhampur 4 seats. These constituencies will go to vote in the third phase and final phase is on October 1 and counting is scheduled on October 8.

J&K has 90 Assembly seats after fresh delimitation. There are 47 seats in the Kashmir division and 43 seats in the Jammu division. Of these 9 are ST seats and 7 are SC seats.

Five members belonging to the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community and West Pakistan refugees will be nominated to the J&K Assembly and all of them will have voting rights during government formation.