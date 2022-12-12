2020 riots: HC reserves order on Saifi's bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its judgment on appeal filed by United Against Hate and Delhi riots accused Khalid Saifi challenging the denial of his bail plea by the trial court. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar reserved its order.

Senior advocate Rebecca John appeared for Saifi and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad for the Delhi Police. On December 8, Prasad concluded his arguments in the bail plea filed by Saifi before the HC.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat had dismissed Saifi's bail plea on April 8 stating that the allegations against him seemed prima facie true.

Delhi Police arrested Saifi in February 2020. He was charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The police had further alleged that Saifi used the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens in the national capital as a front.