21-year-old quarantined in UP, commits suicide

Muzaffarnagar: A 21-year-old man under home quarantine died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The man identified as Ashu hanged himself from the ceiling at his house in Khindriya village, said SHO Pawan Sharma.

The exact reason behind Ashu's suicide is not yet clear, he said. A 30-year-old migrant worker from Assam's Nagaon district, who had tested positive for coronavirus on Friday and was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Akola city of Maharashtra, died after allegedly slitting his throat on Saturday morning, officials said.