232 gambling apps, including Chinese blocked

New Delhi: The government has blocked 232 apps operated by overseas entities, including Chinese for being involved in betting, gambling and unauthorised loan service, according to an official source.



Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has issued orders to block these apps following instructions from Ministry of Home Affairs. "The order to block 138 apps that were involved in betting, gambling and money laundering were issued last evening.

Separately, an order to block 94 apps engaged in unauthorised loan service has also been issued. These apps were being operated from offshore entities, including Chinese.

They were posing a threat to the economic stability of the country," the official, who did not wish to be named, said. The official did not disclose the name of the apps that have been blocked. An official query sent to MeitY did not elicit any immediate response.