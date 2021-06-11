2.5 crore get jab in Maharashtra, highest in country

Mumbai/New Delhi: Maharashtra has crossed another mileston by vaccinating 2.5 crore people in the state, the highest in the country so far. Over 50 lakh people have completed both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Terming the low Covid vaccination coverage among the healthcare and frontline workers, especially for the second dose, a cause of "serious concern", the Centre advised the states and Union territories on Thursday to sharpen their focus and prepare effective plans for expediting the second dose coverage among these priority groups.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan with the states to review the progress of vaccination, it was highlighted that while the national average for the first dose administration among the healthcare workers (HCWs) is 82 per cent, for the second dose, it is only 56 per cent.

A Delhi government team lauded the work done by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, and announced that the 'Mumbai model' of curbing the infection cases will be implemented in the national capital soon. The BMC said this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The Delhi government team comprising senior officials of the Delhi government's health department, Dr Sanjay Agarwal and Dr Dharmendra Kumar, paid a visit to Mumbai recently to study the steps taken by the BMC. During the visit, the team discussed various issues, including decentralisation achieved through Ward War Rooms, successful management of oxygen supply and jumbo hospitals set up in a short span of time, the BMC said in the release.

Two lionesses of the Arinagar Anna Zoological Park in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, while a lion was found to have contracted distemper virus, the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded that every person walking into a vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life.