2,534 Filaria cases detected in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: As many as 2,534 Filaria patients have been detected in different parts of the district. According to a survey from village to village , the patients have been identified in Parjang, Khajuriakata, Mathkargola, Kamakshyanagar NAC, Dhenkanal municipal pockets.

Though the Health department has claimed it has intensified campaign to counsel patients and help them how to take care of themselves, intensive campaign is not going on in a regular basis

Lack of lab technicians, fund crunch, absence of spraying in rural and vulnerable pockets, poor monitoring could not discourage ratio of infection. According to health experts, Filaria test should be conducted during night hours so that proper findings could come up for elimination.

Health service providers allege many patients do not take medicine [DEC plus Albendazole] given to them on a regular basis. Many patients are identified in Parjang and Khajuriakata village, according to official sources.

The department distributed medicines, other supporting material to patients, including medicated kit. It has been providing free medicines to patients.

Health authorities claim they are monitoring as per resources available and admit shortage of lab technicians.