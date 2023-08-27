26 CCTV cameras, ex-army men in Jadavpur University to prevent ragging

Kolkata : In the wake of death due to ragging in students' hostel of Jadavpur University, authorities in the varsity have decided to install 26 CCTV cameras in the campus and replace outsourced security guards with former Army men to prevent recurrence of such events.

According to JU insiders, 26 CCTV cameras will be installed at different corners of the campus including all the entry gates to the campus and the entry-point of the students' hostel where the tragedy took place on August 10.



All these CCTV cameras installed there will be artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled with an innovative neural network that takes into account all the potential errors before reporting an accident which brings down the rate of false alarms. The cost estimated for installing the 26 CCTV cameras, having audio and video recording facility, will be to the tune of around Rs 38 lakh.



The varsity will replace the existing outsourced guards with retired or former army personnel for which requisition has already been sent to the Directorate Resettlement Zone (East).



The JU insiders said that a total of 30 retired or former army personnel will be deputed for that purpose and their assignments will be mainly intensive patrolling within the campus after the end of the scheduled working hours within the university campus. The annual estimated cost on this count will be to the tune of around Rs 3 crore.



The JU insiders admitted that there is still an objection among a section of the students of the university about such installation of CCTV cameras or deployment of former army personnel for security purposes.



"What they are failing to understand is that if the anti-ragging guidelines as outlined by the University Grants Commission are still not implemented, there might be adverse repercussions on the university in future which might ultimately hamper the career of the students," said a JU faculty member on condition of anonymity.

