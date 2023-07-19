26 Oppn parties make headway

The battle lines for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections have been drawn. It is going to be team I.N.D.I.A v/s NDA provided the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) does not hit new road blocks at the Mumbai and other meetings it proposes to be held.



AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said that an 11-member committee will be set up for the coordination to discuss and arrive at consensus on various issues. Kharge termed the meeting of the 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru on Tuesday as a “very important meeting” to save democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country. “We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today," he said. He was of the opinion that with the changed label the opposition can take on the ruling NDA.

While for the present, the Congress has announced that it was not for the Prime Minister’s post. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee referred to Rahul Gandhi as "our favourite".

According to inside information, there was opposition to the proposed formula of one seat one candidate against NDA. It is learnt that CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee did not favour this proposal. If the team INDIA does not resolve such issues first, the alliance could become murkier.

But on the face of it, Kharge said, the 11-member committee will look into those issues and the next meeting to be held at Mumbai will also discuss various issues to arrive at an understanding.

Kharge said a common secretariat will also be set up for campaign management in Delhi and specific committees will be formed for separate issues. He said a joint statement has been approved at the meeting. Kharge also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is now trying to bring together parties that had splintered which shows that “he is afraid of opposition parties”. “There are some differences between us but we have put that behind... We are together in the interest of the country,” Kharge said. “We’ll fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections unitedly and succeed,” he said.



But the BJP and even Modi lashed at the opposition meeting saying “Label Kuch hai Maal kuch hai.” Modi said it is the family first agenda, nothing about alliance.

The opposition even looks at people’s welfare from a political angle and the Centre has to write several letters to get things done.

In her remarks West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee acknowledging all leaders present referred to Rahul Gandhi as “our favourite”. Referring to the name of the alliance adopted, Banerjee said, “BJP, can you challenge INDIA? We love our motherland, we are the patriotic people of the country, we are for farmers, Dalits, we are for country, for the world.”

The only job the regime at the Centre does today is to buy and sell governments, she alleged.