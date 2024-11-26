26/11 Heroes: Unforgettable Acts of Courage That Saved Lives

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. On this day, ten terrorists attacked several famous places, including the Taj Hotel, Oberoi Hotel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

Many innocent people were killed, and many others were hurt.

The attacks were carried out by a group called Lashkar-e-Taiba. A total of 166 people lost their lives, and over 300 people were injured.

Today, people are remembering the victims and honoring the brave heroes who helped during the attacks.

Here are some of the heroes from that day:

Tukaram Omble

Tukaram Omble was a police officer who bravely fought with terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Even though he had no weapon, he held onto Kasab’s rifle and helped catch him. Sadly, Omble was shot and died, but he saved many lives.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan led a team of commandos to save people at the Taj Hotel. He got injured during the battle and passed away. For his bravery, he was awarded the Ashok Chakra.

Mallika Jagad

Mallika Jagad was the banquet manager at the Taj Hotel. When the attack happened, she locked the doors, turned off the lights, and kept the guests calm and safe until help arrived.

Karambir Singh Kang

Karambir Kang was the General Manager of the Taj Hotel. He lost his wife and children in the attack, but he kept working to help others. He helped save many people by organizing evacuations.

Thomas Varghese

Thomas Varghese was a waiter at the Taj Hotel. When the attack started, he quickly told the guests to duck down and stay safe. He made sure everyone left the restaurant first. Sadly, he was killed by the terrorists while he was the last to leave.

These heroes showed great courage during the 26/11 attacks. Their actions remind us that helping others and staying brave in tough situations can make a big difference.



