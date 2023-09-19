27 kids fall ill after drinking water in UP school

Prayagraj: Nearly 27 students of an intermediate school in Meja area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district fell ill reportedly after drinking water supplied from a tank at their school on Monday.

The students were admitted to the Meja CHC from where four of them were referred to the SRN Hospital.

A probe is underway to find out if the students fell ill due to consumption of contaminated water, officials said.

As per reports, some students of Classes 6, 7 and 8 at Gulab Shankar Intermediate College at Gadurahi Pahadi in Meja drank water during their interval at the school. These students soon started complaining of stomach ache and some even fell unconscious.

School authorities immediately called an ambulance and sent 27 students to CHC Meja.

CHC superintendent Om Prakash said symptoms in all the children were the same. Some complained of pain in their stomach, head, hands and legs while others were vomiting.

Four students were referred to SRN hospital by the doctors.