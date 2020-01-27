Top
2G mobile internet restoration brings little relief in Kashmir

Srinagar: The restoration of mobile internet, 2G, in Kashmir after nearly six months of no internet has proved to be of little help due to extremely slow speed.

Even permissible sites listed as 'whitelisted sites' by the government are not accessible at times.

"We are not able to upload photos, let alone mail them," Amir, a photojournalist said. "The speed is extremely slow and the websites just don't open."

For broadband restoration, the businessmen are signing bonds committing not to allow IP address for accessing social media.

The bond also bars the use of 'VPNs', WiFi, encrypted files, videos and uploading of photos. All USB ports of the computer will have to be disabled also.

The business units or the company will be responsible for the breach or misuse of the internet.

The business house will provide complete access to all its content and infrastructure as and when required by security agencies.

MAC (minimum access control) will ensure restriction to the use of internet access to registered devices through single PC.

That the restoration of 2G has proved ineffective is also evident from the fact that reporters continue to throng the Media Centre, an internet facility that J&K government has set up for them in the Information Department at Residency Road.

