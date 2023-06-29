2nd meeting of opposition parties to be held in Bengaluru on July 13-14

New Delhi: In view of the Lok sabha elections, the second phase of the Grand Alliance meeting of opposition parties will now take place in Bengaluru. The meeting was supposed to be held in Shimla, However, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar stated that the place has been changed. He has announced that the meeting would take place in Bengaluru on July 13th and 14th.

All opposition parties have come together to challenge the BJP in Lok Sabha elections. The opposition parties conducted their first meeting in Patna.