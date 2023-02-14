3 Days Of The G20 Working Group Meeting Are Inaugrated By Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, inaugrated the three-day meeting of the G20 working group in Lucknow on Monday, one day after the three-day Global Investors Meet came to an end. The meeting's main topics will include digital public infrastructure, cybercrime, and digital education.



Adityanath emphasised the importance of the digital economy, calling it a powerful tool to bring people together and make the globe feel like one big family in line with the traditional Indian concept known as "Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam."

The UP CM also went into detail on how the state government uses digital technologies to the advantage of the populace. He referenced the state's free ration delivery to 15 crore people through a digital platform and said that by using technology, the government was able to save Rs 1,200 crore yearly.

Adityanath welcomed the 143 attendees, saying that UP has carried the spiritual and cultural history of India and is currently at the forefront of technological use. He added that 2.60 lakh farmers in the state are receiving the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, while one crore destitute women, disabled, and elderly people are receiving pension through direct bank transfer. He claimed that the UP government is working to provide facilities to a large population by adopting cutting-edge technology and through digitisation of governance in a transparent manner.

According to the CM, DBT is how one crore students receive their scholarship money. 1.91 lakh students enrolled in Basic Shiksha Parishad schools are also receiving money through DBT for the purchase of uniforms, bags, books, and shoes. Additionally, they are giving two crore young people tablets and smartphones. Work is being done to develop a campaign to further these programmes.