News

  • Created On:  2 Jan 2026 12:43 PM IST
3 killed as unidentified vehicle hits bike in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur Three men were killed and another seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in the Garhshankar area here on Thursday morning, police said. The incident occurred near the Water Supply Office in Borha village when the four men were travelling on the two-wheeler from Sri Anandpur Sahib towards Garhshankar.

Police said three of the men died on the spot, while the fourth sustained serious injuries. On receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar for post-mortem examination.

