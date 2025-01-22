Live
3 KISS varsity players make history in Kho Kho WC
Bhubaneswar: Three players from KISS University – Pabani Sabar, Subhashree Singh and Magai Majhi – have made history in the traditional sport of Kho Kho.
India emerged victorious in both men’s and women’s categories at the inaugural World Cup held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. KISS student Pabani Sabar participated in the men’s team, while Subhashree Singh and Magai Majhi were part of the women’s team. This achievement has added a new chapter to the history of Indian and Odisha sports.
KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated the champions. He said the three players in the World Cup winning teams are not just a source of pride for KISS but also for Odisha, India and the entire tribal community.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations on his ‘X’ handle for this historic achievement by the Indian teams. Samanta expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the acknowledgment. The players, on their part, credited their success to Samanta and KISS, attributing their accomplishment to the support and encouragement they received.