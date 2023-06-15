30 Pakistani Phone Numbers Discovered From The Suspected Man Running A Religious Conversion Scheme

According to the police in this district of Uttar Pradesh, 30 Pakistani connections were discovered in the mobile phones of a man who was allegedly operating a religious conversion scheme. Police officials claimed on Wednesday that Mumbra township resident Shahnawaz Khan, also known as Baddo, was using at least six different email accounts, one of which had a few emails from Pakistan in its inbox.



The central processor unit (CPU) of the accused's computer and two mobile phones have both been taken by police for further examination. Nipun Agarwal, the city's deputy commissioner of police (DCP), claimed that Khan was using six email addresses, including two for online gaming.

The accused was brought from Thane on transit remand on Tuesday, and a Ghaziabad judge ordered him to be held in judicial custody for 14 days.

The DCP stated that the Uttar Pradesh Police's cyber crime unit is attempting to learn more information about the 30 Pakistani phone numbers discovered saved in Khan's mobile devices. If anything damning about Khan in relation to the phone numbers is discovered, he claimed, authorities will proceed against him in accordance with the strict National Security Act (NSA).

The DCP stated that the accused is presently being held in the local district jail and that police would ask the district court to remand him for additional questioning.

Meanwhile, on May 30, a resident of the Kavi Nagar neighbourhood filed a police complaint stating that his kid had been persuaded to convert to Islam using an internet gaming application. Later, on Sunday, Khan was taken into custody by police from a relative's home in Alibagh, in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.