30 passengers injured in road accident in Bihar's Kaimur

Patna: At least 30 passengers were injured after a speeding truck rammed a stationary bus on the NH 19 in Bihar's Kaimur district on Friday afternoon, police said.

As the bus, on its way to Mohania in Kaimur from Sasaram in Rohtas district, reached Pusauli village under Kudra police station for boarding and deboarding passengers, of a speeding truck rammed it from behind and the impact was such that it overturned.

Kudra police station SHO Vikash Kumar said: "30 passengers sustained injuries in this accident. The victims were admitted to a nearby private hospital and they are undergoing treatment. Around 50 passengers were boarded inside the bus when the accident took place."

Following the accident, the bus overturned, leading to a massive traffic snarl on the NH 19, he said, adding that a crane was brought to spot to remove the bus from the four lane highway and restore normalcy.