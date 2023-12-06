  • Menu
30-year old worker plunges to death from Thane Metro bridge

Highlights

In a freak accident, a worker on a bridge of the Thane Metro section fell to his death near the RTO Office near Wagle Estate here on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Thane (Maharashtra): In a freak accident, a worker on a bridge of the Thane Metro section fell to his death near the RTO Office near Wagle Estate here on Wednesday evening, officials said.

He was identified as Dhananjay Gopal Chauhan, 30, living in Kolshet, but hailing from Uttar Pradesh, said an official of Wagle Estate police station.

According to locals and eyewitnesses, around 4.30 pm, Chauhan, who was working on the metro bridge above, suddenly fell down and was lying in a pool of blood beside the busy road. He was rushed in an ambulance to the nearby District Government Hospital, but pronounced dead on admission, said the police.

An official said the police have registered an accidental death report, and are investigating the cause of death, whether he was wearing any safety gear or had any health issues, etc.

