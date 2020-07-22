300 million doses of Covid vaccine ready by Dec: Serum Institute of India

New Delhi: Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India (SII) has said at least 300 million doses of the potential coronavirus vaccine will be made available by December.

With the trials of Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showing encouraging results, Adar Poonawalla of the Serum Institute of India (SII) has said at least 300 million doses of the potential vaccine will be ready by December.

In an interview to India Today, Poonawalla said, "Each dose has 10 vials and Covishield is going to be the first Covid-19 vaccine we hope to launch if trials are successful in the UK and India."

He said that they expect the vaccine to reach the people of India in large numbers by the first quarter of 2021. The vaccine will cost around Rs 1,000 in India, he added.