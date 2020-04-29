36 security personnel in Supreme Court quarantined

New Delhi : As many as 36 security personnel from Delhi police deployed in the Supreme Court, which was spooked a day ago when one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, have been quarantined.

According to sources, familiar with development in the top court, an infected employee was in the section IV of Registry, and his last working day was on April 16.

The employee had visited the apex court additional building across the road, and he had also worked in the main complex. "He is a regular employee and not contractual, and currently, he is in a Delhi hospital", said a source.

The infected person had come in close contact with two registrars, who have been also asked to self-quarantine.

"We will take further steps after discussing the situation with ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and medical experts.