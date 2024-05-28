4 die as cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal

New Delhi: Four people died in West Bengal following heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal, according to state government’s department of disaster management and civil defence. Cyclone Remal, classified as a severe cyclone, made landfall on Sunday between Sagar Island of South 24 Parganas and Khepupara, Bangladesh, near Mongla port.

One death was reported in Kolkata due to a wall collapse, one in South-24-Parganas due to a fallen tree, and two in Purba Bardhaman due to electrocution. Additionally, one person in Canning was injured by a fallen tree and is receiving treatment at SSKM Hospital. The cyclone caused heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of South-24-Parganas, North-24-Parganas, Purba Medinipur, and heavy rainfall over Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and Paschim Medinipur on May 26 and 27.



Windspeed during the cyclone reached 120 kmph over Sagar Island and 90 kmph at Dum Dum with rainfall measuring up to 140 mm in Kolkata, 110 mm in Haldia, and more than 60 mm in various locations, leading to inundation in several areas of the Sunderbans.

Over 2 lakh people were evacuated to safer locations and relief camps as high-speed inds damaged 1,700 electric poles and uprooted numerous trees.

Waterlogging was reported in some parts of Kolkata, with teams working to pump out water and restore normal traffic. Minor breaches in embankments were repaired immediately, with no major breaches reported, according to the West Bengal government.