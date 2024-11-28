Live
4 Maoists held, explosives seized in Chhattisgarh
Bijapur: The police on Wednesday arrested four Maoists and seized explosives from them in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said. They were apprehended near a forest of Pondum village under the Bhairamgarh police station limits, he said. The police team was out on anti-Maoist operation when it nabbed Sukku Hapka alias Pulal alias Patel, Mannu Hapka, Lachchhu Madvi and Kosal Madvi alias Gulab, he said.
According to the police, Patel was the head of the 'Jantana Sarkar' (people's government of the Maoists) under the Puladi Revolutionary People's Committee, while Kosal was its member. Mannu was militia deputy commander and Lachchu was a militia member of the Puladi RPC.
