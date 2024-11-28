  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

4 Maoists held, explosives seized in Chhattisgarh

4 Maoists held, explosives seized in Chhattisgarh
x
Highlights

Bijapur: The police on Wednesday arrested four Maoists and seized explosives from them in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said. They...

Bijapur: The police on Wednesday arrested four Maoists and seized explosives from them in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, an official said. They were apprehended near a forest of Pondum village under the Bhairamgarh police station limits, he said. The police team was out on anti-Maoist operation when it nabbed Sukku Hapka alias Pulal alias Patel, Mannu Hapka, Lachchhu Madvi and Kosal Madvi alias Gulab, he said.

According to the police, Patel was the head of the 'Jantana Sarkar' (people's government of the Maoists) under the Puladi Revolutionary People's Committee, while Kosal was its member. Mannu was militia deputy commander and Lachchu was a militia member of the Puladi RPC.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick