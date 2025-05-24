4 Maoists neutralised in Maha’s Gadchiroli

Bhopal: Four Maoists were neutralised during an encounter with security forces along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in Gadchiroli district on Friday, officials said.

The operation was set in motion on Thursday afternoon, following solid intelligence indicating the presence of Maoist groups near the newly established Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Kawande.

Acting on this information, 12 C-60 teams, consisting of 300 commandos, along with a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit, embarked on the mission from Kawande and Nelgunda, advancing toward the Indravati river despite relentless rain.

As dawn broke on Friday, security forces were systematically securing the area and searching the riverbanks when they came under sudden and indiscriminate gunfire from Maoists, the officials said.

The C-60 commandos promptly responded, triggering an intense exchange of fire that lasted close to two hours.

Once the battle subsided, a thorough sweep of the area resulted in the discovery of four Maoist bodies, said the officials.

The search also yielded a range of weapons and supplies, including an automatic self-loading rifle, two .303 rifles, a Bharmar gun, walkie-talkies, camping gear, and Maoist literature.

This encounter comes on the heels of a significant crackdown in adjoining Chhattisgarh just two days earlier, where security forces decisively eliminated 27 Maoists, including their top commander, Basavaraju.

However, a brave soldier lost his life in the fierce gun battle.

On Friday, a Maoist was killed in an encounter in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

The back-to-back operations highlight the ongoing battle against insurgency in the region and underscore the determination of security forces to maintain stability in affected areas.

Authorities received intelligence suggesting the presence of a large number of Maoists in the dense forests of Kistaram.

Acting upon the information, a joint task force comprising the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action was deployed for a search operation.

As security personnel arrived at the location, the Maoists opened fire, prompting an immediate retaliation.