4-month-old positive baby dies in Kerala

Kozhikode: A four-month-old coronavirus positive baby girl passed away at the state-run Medical College hospital here on account of heart failure. This is after a six-month old died in Chandigarh a day ago.

The baby was under treatment at a private hospital from April 17 to 21, at Manjeri in Malappuram district. Later she developed breathing problems and other issues when she was moved to the state-run hospital here early on Tuesday.

It was on Wednesday that the baby tested positive for Covid-19. It is not yet clear how she contracted the disease. The test results of her parents are expected later in the day. A very distant relative of the baby was positive, but there has been no reports of any contacts with the family of the baby.