Live
- Bhoobharati Act 2025 Introduced for Swift and Transparent Resolution of Land Disputes: District Collector B.M. Santosh
- Smooth Paddy Procurement Ensured in Maldakal: Collector B..M. Santosh
- Pay Cuts for School Sanitation Workers Condemned by CITU
- Fatal Crash Outside Nursing College Leaves Two Dead, One Critical
- District Collector Orders Foolproof Arrangements for NEET UG 2025 Examination
- MP DK Aruna Shocked by Tragic Death of Nursing Students in Gadwal Accident; Demands Strict Action and Better Medical Care for Injured
- Fake Booking Website Targets Visitors to Bannerghatta Biological Park; Public Warned
- Star Health's profit crashes 99.76 pc in Q4
- Land case: ED seizes 45 cars during searches in Hyderabad
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi: The IPL Superstar’s Remarkable Journey to a Record-Breaking Century
4-Year-Old Drowns in Kindergarten Water Tank in Madurai
A four-year-old girl drowned after falling into an unsecured 12-foot water tank at Sri Kindergarten in Madurai's Uthangudi area during summer programs, prompting police investigation into safety measures at the facility.
Tragedy struck at Sri Kindergarten in Madurai district's Uthangudi area when a four-year-old child lost her life after accidentally falling into a water tank on the school premises. The victim, identified as Arudhrasri, was participating in summer programs at the institution along with several other children when the incident occurred.
According to reports, Arudhrasri fell into a 12-foot-deep water tank that protruded approximately one foot above ground level. Fellow children who witnessed the fall immediately alerted teaching staff, who contacted emergency services. Despite rescue efforts by the Fire and Rescue Service within 30 minutes and urgent transportation to a nearby medical facility, medical professionals declared the child deceased due to drowning.
Law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the incident, questioning four teachers and the school's correspondent, Divya Bathrilakshmi. Authorities are examining safety protocols at the kindergarten, with particular focus on measures intended to protect young children from such hazards.
This tragedy follows a similar incident from January 2025 when four-year-old Lia Lakshmi, a lower kindergarten student at St Mary's Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, died after falling through a deteriorated septic tank cover on school grounds. Following that incident, officials arrested the school's correspondent, principal, and a class teacher. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had expressed condolences and approved financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the bereaved family.