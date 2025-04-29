4-Year-Old Drowns in Kindergarten Water Tank in Madurai

Tragedy struck at Sri Kindergarten in Madurai district's Uthangudi area when a four-year-old child lost her life after accidentally falling into a water tank on the school premises. The victim, identified as Arudhrasri, was participating in summer programs at the institution along with several other children when the incident occurred.

According to reports, Arudhrasri fell into a 12-foot-deep water tank that protruded approximately one foot above ground level. Fellow children who witnessed the fall immediately alerted teaching staff, who contacted emergency services. Despite rescue efforts by the Fire and Rescue Service within 30 minutes and urgent transportation to a nearby medical facility, medical professionals declared the child deceased due to drowning.

Law enforcement has initiated an investigation into the incident, questioning four teachers and the school's correspondent, Divya Bathrilakshmi. Authorities are examining safety protocols at the kindergarten, with particular focus on measures intended to protect young children from such hazards.

This tragedy follows a similar incident from January 2025 when four-year-old Lia Lakshmi, a lower kindergarten student at St Mary's Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district, died after falling through a deteriorated septic tank cover on school grounds. Following that incident, officials arrested the school's correspondent, principal, and a class teacher. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had expressed condolences and approved financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh for the bereaved family.