40-plus temperature at 18 places in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heat wave conditions prevailed in Odisha on Monday with day temperature rising above 40 degrees Celsius at 18 places in the State.



According to IMD's Bhubaneswar centre, Baripada was the hottest at 41.4 degrees Celsius. Bhubaneswar, Chandbali and Nuapada also faced sweltering heat, each recording 41.2 degrees Celsius.

Jagatsinghpur, Paralakhemundi, Khurda, Nayagarh and Kendrapara experienced temperatures ranging between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius.

The IMD predicted that due to prevailing northwesterly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, the day temperature would cross 40 degrees Celsius at many places during the next four days.

The temperature would be around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in coastal Odisha while it would be between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius in the interior pockets, the IMD said.