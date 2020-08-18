434 test positive, Jammu and Kashmir Coronavirus tally crosses 29,000

Srinagar: Four hundred and thirty-four persons tested Coronavirus positive in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on Tuesday as the number of people infected with coronavirus crossed 29,000 in the Union Territory.

A statement by the Information and Public Relations department said on Tuesday that 434 persons tested positive, of which 88 were from Jammu division and 346 from Kashmir division as the number of people infected with coronavirus reached 29,326 in J&K.

Thirteen patients died on Tuesday in the Kashmir division while 590 were discharged from different hospitals in J&K after recovery.

So far, 561 people have died due to the deadly virus in J&K while 21,886 have recovered.

The number of active cases is now 6,879 in J&K, of which 1,564 were from Jammu division and 5,315 were from Kashmir division.